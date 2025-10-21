Milnerton High assault video sparks outrage; WCED urges public not to share footage

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called on the public to stop sharing a disturbing video showing a Grade 10 learner from Milnerton High School being physically and verbally assaulted by a group of boys on school premises.

The 16-year-old victim was attacked while other learners watched, prompting nationwide outrage and renewed calls for stronger measures against school bullying.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the school became aware of the video on Friday, 17 October, and reported the matter to the WCED while launching its own investigation.

“The school has initiated an investigation, with interviews already underway and ongoing. Disciplinary processes will follow once the investigation concludes,” Hammond said. She added that counselling support has been provided to the affected learners.

Hammond stressed the importance of protecting the minors involved:

“Circulating such footage not only exacerbates the trauma experienced by the victims but also undermines their right to dignity and privacy. We urge the public to act responsibly by removing the video from social media and reporting any further circulation as harmful content.”

In a social media statement, the boy’s mother expressed her outrage:

“My son, a Grade 10 student at Milnerton High School, has been subjected to bullying, physical assault, harassment, and emotional abuse by a group of boys, including members of the school’s Rugby First Team. These 18-year-olds, who should embody strength, discipline, and leadership, have instead chosen to intimidate and harm others. I’m speaking out for my son and for every student who has been silenced, dismissed, or ignored. To Milnerton High School in Cape Town: it is your duty to protect your students.”

Police have confirmed that a criminal case has been opened.

“Milnerton police are investigating an assault to cause grievous bodily harm case involving a 16-year-old learner at a secondary school in Milnerton,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and no arrests have been made yet.”

VOC News contacted Milnerton High School for comment, but the school declined to respond.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels