Mike Bolhuis Calls for Digital Probe into Murder of Off-Duty Nyanga Police Officer

By Odwa Mkentane

Following the murder of an off-duty police officer in Nyanga on Saturday, crime expert Mike Bolhuis says the investigation must establish whether the officer was specifically targeted by examining his phone activity and digital and electronic communications.

An off-duty police official was shot and killed in circumstances that are being investigated by Hawks detectives.

Bolhuis says the officer could have been an innocent victim who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“This investigation needs to be conducted to determine if he was a specific target, perhaps he was simply a good police officer carrying out duties related to protection, control and reform. He was on duty, and perhaps he was in a police aircraft and simply decided to provide support, see what was unfolding and assist. It could have been a targeted attack; he might have been identified and specifically singled out because he was there providing support, or it could have been a random incident where he got caught up in the shootout. You also need to check if anything was taken from him or stolen, and the investigation must examine whether he was targeted prior to the incident by looking into activity on his phone, his digital and electronic communications, and so on,” said Bolhuis.

He added that these investigations can take several months.

“What happens next involves people talking about it; if you shoot a police officer, criminals will discuss it endlessly. It is seen as a ‘feather in their cap’ or a badge of honour that earns them greater recognition and respect from other gangs and the community. You have to remember that for criminals, their reputation is everything; they want to be known as extremely dangerous figures who are out to kill.

“It is interesting to note how many of these individuals are killed after visiting a local shebeen and acting aggressively. We hear countless stories about such men, men who did the deed but were never brought to justice. It is ironic: you might be identified, but the case still requires investigation and proof — ballistics, CCTV footage, witness statements, forensic evidence, DNA, and so on. There is a vast difference between gangsters boasting and ‘street talk’ naming suspects like A, B, C and D, and actually securing a conviction and getting the shooter behind bars,” he said.

The SAPS in the Western Cape is reeling from shock after an off-duty police official was shot and killed in Nyanga on Saturday evening. The circumstances are being investigated by DPCI detectives.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says information later revealed that the deceased was a SAPS member attached to Gugulethu SAPS.

“Reports indicate that Nyanga police on patrol responded to gunshots heard in the area at approximately 22:20 when they saw a crowd gathered in Hani Street. Upon arrival at the scene, they discovered a male person lying on the road with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was declared dead at the scene. The motive for the shooting incident is the subject of ongoing investigations by the DPCI. No arrests have been effected yet. SAPS management has conveyed heartfelt condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased member,” said Potelwa.

Photo: VOCfm