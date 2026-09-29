More VOCFM News

Meet the Mayors: EFF’s Nontando Nolutshungu on Challenges Facing Cape Town

Ahead of the 4 November Local Government Elections, VOC’s Meet the Mayors continues this week with EFF mayoral candidate Nontando Nolutshungu.

Nolutshungu joined VOC to outline the EFF’s vision for Cape Town and discuss some of the key issues facing residents, including service delivery, housing, safety and unemployment.

Drawing on her own experiences growing up in Langa, Nolutshungu says residents continue to face challenges including sewerage spills, gun violence and difficulties accessing emergency services.

“You are speaking to somebody who has experienced all of these challenges. I think I’m the best person.”

Nolutshungu says her personal experience of these challenges has shaped her approach to the upcoming election and her vision for the city.

Listen to the full interview with EFF mayoral candidate Nontando Nolutshungu below.

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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