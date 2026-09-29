25 years on, experts warn global fight against racism remains unfinished

South Africa is marking 25 years since the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, a framework aimed at addressing racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance worldwide.

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said combating racism requires more than government action, stressing the important role of communities and civil society in challenging discrimination.

Speaking on the significance of the declaration, International Relations scholar Dr Oscar van Heerden said the concerns raised at the 2001 World Conference Against Racism remain relevant, particularly amid what he describes as a global resurgence of racism and intolerance.

“No, absolutely. Absolutely. I mean, the truth of the matter is, as you rightfully point out, there was a reason why they walked out in the first place, because it made them uncomfortable,” van Heerden said.

He argues that developments in international politics show that the fight against racism remains far from over.

“The fight against racism and related intolerance, I must say, we are losing that battle globally,” he said.

Van Heerden pointed to the rise of right-wing political movements in the United States and Europe, saying these developments have contributed to greater intolerance towards migrants and minority communities.

“Trumpianism, as we call it these days, have simply brought to the fore right-wing fascist ideology,” he said.

He cited political movements in countries including Germany, France, Hungary and Poland, arguing that racism is increasingly expressed through policies targeting immigrants.

“It’s all about immigrants, but what it actually is, is about racism, racism against those from Africa, from Latin America, and from Asia, and so forth,” van Heerden said.

He said the Durban conference recognised that confronting racism would be a long-term process, but believes insufficient progress has been made in addressing the legacy of colonialism, slavery and apartheid.

“Unfortunately, we’ve made very little progress in countering that colonial, slavery, racist, apartheid history of the world,” he said.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOC News

Photo: Pexels