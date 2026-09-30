SASSA reviews November social grant payment dates

SASSA is reviewing its November social grant payment dates due to a clash with the upcoming local government elections.

Under the original schedule, the Older Persons Grant was due to be paid on November 3, followed by the Disability Grant on November 4 and the Children’s Grant on November 5.

The local government elections will take place on November 4.

SASSA says it is consulting with stakeholders on revised payment dates and has reassured beneficiaries that they will receive their grants.

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