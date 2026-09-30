More VOCFM News

Medicine Prices to Increase by 2.88 Percent

The Department of Health said government remains committed to responding to domestic and geopolitical pricing pressures affecting the pharmaceutical sector.

This comes as the single exit price of medicines and scheduled substances is set to increase by 2.88 percent from tomorrow, marking the second adjustment to medicine prices this year.

The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the increase is intended to provide manufacturers with relief to help sustain the supply of medicines, while maintaining affordability for patients and medical schemes.

“The single exit price is the country’s maximum regulated price for medicines sold in the private sector,” said Mohale.

He said the system ensures that all buyers, including pharmacies, doctors and hospitals, pay the same price for the same medicine.

“This ensures that all buyers of the medicines, including the pharmacies, doctors, and the hospitals, pay the same price for the same medicine, while improving affordability and predictability,” Mohale said.

The department said the adjustment seeks to balance the sustainability of medicine supply with the need to keep medicines accessible and affordable for patients.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Follow us!
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule

Download
our new app