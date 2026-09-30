Medicine Prices to Increase by 2.88 Percent

The Department of Health said government remains committed to responding to domestic and geopolitical pricing pressures affecting the pharmaceutical sector.

This comes as the single exit price of medicines and scheduled substances is set to increase by 2.88 percent from tomorrow, marking the second adjustment to medicine prices this year.

The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, said the increase is intended to provide manufacturers with relief to help sustain the supply of medicines, while maintaining affordability for patients and medical schemes.

“The single exit price is the country’s maximum regulated price for medicines sold in the private sector,” said Mohale.

He said the system ensures that all buyers, including pharmacies, doctors and hospitals, pay the same price for the same medicine.

“This ensures that all buyers of the medicines, including the pharmacies, doctors, and the hospitals, pay the same price for the same medicine, while improving affordability and predictability,” Mohale said.

The department said the adjustment seeks to balance the sustainability of medicine supply with the need to keep medicines accessible and affordable for patients.

VOC News

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