Employment Falls by 14,000 Between March and June

South Africa’s total employment fell by 14,000 between March and June, with manufacturing, business services, trade and transport recording some of the biggest job losses.

Statistics South Africa says employment was also down by 95,000 compared with June last year.

Full-time employment declined by 40,000, while part-time jobs increased by 26,000. Community services recorded the biggest employment gain, adding 29,000 jobs.

Stats SA’s Matlapane Masupye says the increase in part-time employment was driven mainly by gains in community services.

“Part-time employment increased by 26,000 quarter on quarter, from 1,069,000 in March 2026 to 1,095,000 in June 2026.”

Meanwhile, average monthly earnings increased by 4.1% year-on-year.

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