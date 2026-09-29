Breast Care Foundation to Host Cancer Awareness Fun Walk

The Breast Care Foundation will host its Cancer Awareness Fun Walk on Saturday, 10 October, at Turfhall Stadium in Belthorn Estate, Athlone, bringing survivors, families and community members together to raise awareness and support those affected by breast cancer.

Founder Lydia Alexander said the event will feature three, five and ten-kilometre distances around the stadium. She said the walk is intended to honour cancer survivors, those currently fighting the disease, and people who have lost loved ones.

“This is the walk we’re doing to honour the dead, and for those that are also warriors and those that are fighting the disease,” Alexander said.

The foundation works throughout the year to support women who have undergone breast cancer treatment, including providing prostheses free of charge to women who have lost a breast and do not want to undergo reconstruction.

Alexander, who is herself a breast cancer survivor, said the organisation also helps women regain confidence and feel whole again.

She said the annual walk also provides an important opportunity for families and survivors to come together and remind those affected that they are not alone.

“The main thing is to have the awareness, as cancer touches our lives daily, not only in October but daily,” she said.

Alexander said the foundation is now also working towards offering counselling sessions at its offices, creating a space where survivors and families can discuss their experiences and emotional needs.

The event will also include a candlelight tribute to remember those who have died from cancer. Participants will be invited to write the names of loved ones they have lost on a large white sheet.

Alexander said the foundation hopes the event will strengthen community support, encourage continued awareness and early detection, and support people living with cancer beyond October and throughout the year.

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