MEET THE MAYORS | AL Jama-ah puts infrastructure at centre of first 90 days

By Ragheema Mclean

Al Jama-ah mayoral candidate Advocate Shameemah Salie says infrastructure and basic service delivery would be among her key priorities during her first 90 days in office, if elected mayor of Cape Town.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast’s Meet the Mayors series ahead of the November local government elections, Salie said her initial focus would be on assessing the city’s existing challenges, particularly in communities where residents continue to experience problems with basic services.

She pointed to a Public Protector report on Khayelitsha, which highlights issues including water shortages, failing sewer systems, infrastructure challenges, illegal dumping, inadequate lighting and safety concerns at clinics.

Salie says the report cannot be ignored and should inform the city’s approach to service delivery.

“I have to give cognizance to this report, have to do an audit within that period, or request an audit, so that we ensure that these deficiencies does not occur.”

She says a broader assessment would be needed to determine whether similar problems exist in other parts of Cape Town, including Dunoon, Blikkiesdorp, Langa and communities across the Cape Flats.

“We need to fix and upgrade the basics, maintain what we have and stop wasting money on projects which communities struggle with deteriorating services.”

“Our roads are a huge problem, and not just in the informal settlements and Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain.”

Listen to the full interview with Advocate Shameemah Salie below:

VOC