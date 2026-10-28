Mbeki’s Coalition Government Concerns as Voters Shift Support Ahead of Local Elections

Former president Thabo Mbeki has raised concerns about the possibility of more coalition governments following the upcoming local government elections, as shifting voter support places South Africa’s major political parties under pressure.

Political analyst and director of research at the ASRI, Angelo Fick, said polling can provide useful insight into voter behaviour, but cautions against treating the results as a definitive indication of election outcomes.

Fick said the reliability of polls depends on the quality of their methodology, particularly the sampling process and margin of error, rather than simply the number of people surveyed.

“People shouldn’t look to polls to make decisions about how they’re going to vote,” he said, urging voters to consider their own principles, beliefs and priorities before choosing a party.

Fick said the declining support for established parties should prompt internal reflection, particularly within the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA).

He points to corruption allegations, favouritism and cadre deployment as some of the issues the ANC needs to confront.

The DA, meanwhile, must also consider why it could face the prospect of coalition government in areas where it has traditionally enjoyed strong support.

According to Fick, these shifts suggest that some voters are moving away from larger parties towards smaller political formations. However, he said the ideological direction of this support also warrants attention.

“It does feel to me as if many of them are going to the right of the spectrum, not the left,” Fick said.

He highlights the growth of ethno-nationalist and communitarian parties that promise representation for particular groups, arguing that their growing support raises questions about representation within a constitutional democracy.

Fick said South Africans should pay close attention to these trends as the elections approach, particularly as changing voter preferences could reshape municipal governance.

With coalition arrangements potentially becoming more common, questions remain about how political parties will negotiate power, maintain accountability and ensure stable administrations capable of delivering services to communities.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOC News

Photo: X/ @TMFoundation_