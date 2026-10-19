Masemola pledges unity and stronger policing after reinstatement

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola said his return to duty marks a renewed commitment to unity, accountability, institutional reform and improved frontline policing.

Masemola addressed the media following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision last week to lift his suspension.

He stressed that the South African Police Service (SAPS) is bigger than any individual and that its constitutional mandate must take precedence over personal interests and internal differences.

“I intend to return to office determined to unite the organisation, strengthen its institutional integrity, and advance our constitutional responsibility to serve and protect the people of South Africa,” Masemola said.

He added that his return was about leadership continuity and the responsibility entrusted to his office.

Masemola also highlighted the need to address political attacks and killings ahead of next month’s local government elections, saying these incidents require urgent attention.

He plans to engage provincial commissioners to assess their preparedness, identify potential hotspots and ensure that intelligence, personnel and resources are aligned to address emerging threats.

The commissioner said he would receive a comprehensive briefing from Crime Intelligence on the incidents, including threat assessments and measures to strengthen prevention and investigations.

Masemola urged political campaigners to exercise patience and allow others to participate freely in the democratic process.

“I will call upon those that are engaging in campaigns to exercise patience so that everybody can exercise his or her democratic right to campaign and make sure that the elections take place peacefully,” he said.

VOC News

Photo: X/ @SAPoliceService