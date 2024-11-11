Manenberg shaken by fatal shootings amid growing gang violence

The community of Manenberg has been left shaken after a violent weekend that saw three people killed and two others injured in separate shooting incidents.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that officers responded to reports of gun violence in Storms River Walk on Sunday morning (10 November).

Upon arrival, police found a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old female who had been fatally shot. Two other males aged 26 and 33, sustained injuries.

“A female was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries, and a male succumbed to his wounds at the scene. Two other males were shot and injured—one in the right foot and the other in the buttocks,” Van Wyk explained.

Shortly after the first shooting, police received reports of a second shooting in the same area. They discovered the body of a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It’s alleged that the deceased was the suspect who shot the victims earlier in Storms River Walk. It is currently unknown who shot the deceased. The motive behind these incidents is part of the ongoing investigation,” Van Wyk added.

Speaking to VOC News, Chairperson of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF) Vanessa Adriaanse, expressed concern about the ongoing gang violence plaguing the area.

“The community cannot live a normal life when shootings occur. These gang wars hold the community hostage. We cannot afford to lose more lives. Our residents are being severely affected, and we are appealing to all levels of government to intervene and assist the community,” Adriaanse stressed.

The violence has also raised concerns about the upcoming Ward 30 by-elections, set to take place on 19 and 20 November 2024.

“With this ongoing shooting and gang warfare, volunteers and IEC officials won’t be able to carry out walkabouts and deliver essential services. We cannot risk sending IEC officials into a community where killings are taking place,” she said. “As the CPF, we are urging gangsters to lay down their weapons and silence the guns. Most of these shooters live in the community, and at the end of the day, they too are affected by their own environment.”

