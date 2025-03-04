Manenberg residents fear for safety amid gun violence during Ramadan

As the month of Ramadan is meant to be a time of peace, residents in Manenberg are pleading for an end to the recent surge in gun violence that has left many fearing for their safety.

One of the latest incidents occurred on Monday (3 March), when a four-year-old boy was struck in the leg by a stray bullet while walking with his father towards a play park on Gamka Road.

Police spokesperson Captain F.C. Van Wyk confirmed the incident and said the child was caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

“According to reports while walking gunshots were heard. As the boy and his dad ran for safety he discovered that he had been hit in the left leg by a stray bullet. The child was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment,” said Van Wyk.

Police have since opened a case of attempted murder and launched an investigation.

Speaking to VOC News, Deputy Chairperson of the Manenberg Community Policing Forum (CPF), Vanessa Adriaanse, expressed her outrage and concern over the escalating violence, particularly during this holy month.

“It’s the month of fasting, and these gangsters are so heartless,” she said.

“They are choosing war over peace. It is deeply disturbing to witness the ongoing shootings, senseless killings, and violence that do not seem to stop.”

Adriaanse noted that the violence has made it increasingly difficult for residents to practice their faith in peace.

“It’s now Ramadan, and our Muslim residents get up early in the morning to go to the Mosque. In the evenings, they also go to Mosque, but they must walk home fearing for their lives. These gangsters don’t even consider the Muslim community during this time.”

“How do you go to the house of the Lord, and the only thing on your mind is whether you might be hit by a stray bullet on your way home?” she asked.

She stressed that the past weekend, several shooting incidents were reported in Manenberg and certain parts of Heideveld.

“As a CPF, we are constantly on the case of SAPS. We have been demanding—not asking—for better services and more police visibility. We are in back-to-back meetings to see how we can partner with authorities to assist,” Adriaanse stated.

She urged the community to unite and support police efforts in tackling crime.

“We are disheartened, but we must work together. If the community does not stand together, we will continue to suffer at the hands of these criminals.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels