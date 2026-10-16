Man stabbed and burnt to death in Strand; CPF condemns mob justice

By Odwa Mkentane

Police are investigating the murder of a 35-year-old man who was stabbed and burnt to death in Asanda Village, Strand, on Friday.

The victim’s body was discovered burning on Friday morning, with stab wounds to his upper body.

Police spokesperson F.C. van Wyk said the motive for the incident forms part of the police investigation.

“Lwandle police registered a murder case for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 35-year-old man at about 06:30 this morning at Christmas Tinto Park. SAPS members attended the scene and found the deceased still burning. They assisted in extinguishing the fire. Upon further investigation, it was found that he had sustained stab wounds to his upper body. The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation. The motive forms part of the police investigation,” said van Wyk.

Van Wyk has urged anyone with information about the fatal incident to contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Randall van Schalkwyk, on 082 522 1953 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Asanda Village Community Police Forum (CPF) member Zintle Lubobo condemned community members for taking the law into their own hands.

“We were alerted about the matter at around 06:00 in the morning, and before we arrived at the scene, we called the police. When we arrived, his body was still burning. It was a horrific incident to witness.

“We have not yet received accurate information about what led to the incident. However, the limited information we have suggests that the victim was allegedly caught stealing. He was apparently armed and fought back against the community members who caught him.

“Out of anger and carelessness, community members set him alight and stabbed him. Taking the law into your own hands is a crime in itself. They should have called the police or the CPF so that he could be arrested and sentenced,” said Lubobo.

Photo: VOCfm