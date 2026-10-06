Man Shot Dead Outside Athlone School After Dropping Off Child.

By Odwa Mkentane

A 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded in what police believe was a gang-related shooting outside Heatherdale Primary School in Athlone after dropping off his child on Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside the school as children were returning to classes after the holidays. Police say the motive is believed to be gang-related.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says police have registered a murder case for investigation.

“Crime scene experts are currently at a crime scene opposite a primary school on Belgravia Road, Athlone, combing the area for clues following a shooting incident this morning (Tuesday, 2026-10-06) at about 07:40, in which a 31-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded.

“According to reports, the victim had just dropped off his child when unknown gunmen approached him and randomly started shooting at him, fatally wounding him. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face and upper body. He was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.”

Van Wyk says the suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. He has urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.

Photo: VOCfm