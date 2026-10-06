More VOCFM News

Man Shot Dead Outside Athlone School After Dropping Off Child.

By Odwa Mkentane

A 31-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded in what police believe was a gang-related shooting outside Heatherdale Primary School in Athlone after dropping off his child on Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside the school as children were returning to classes after the holidays. Police say the motive is believed to be gang-related.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk says police have registered a murder case for investigation.

“Crime scene experts are currently at a crime scene opposite a primary school on Belgravia Road, Athlone, combing the area for clues following a shooting incident this morning (Tuesday, 2026-10-06) at about 07:40, in which a 31-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded.

“According to reports, the victim had just dropped off his child when unknown gunmen approached him and randomly started shooting at him, fatally wounding him. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his face and upper body. He was declared deceased at the scene by medical personnel.”

Van Wyk says the suspects fled the scene and have yet to be arrested. He has urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application anonymously.

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

21 August 2026

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Follow us!
Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule

Download
our new app