Cape Town International Airport warns of delays and longer queues amid taxi-related unrest affecting staff availability

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has apologised to the commuters for the longer-than-usual queues and delays caused by an ongoing taxi-related unrest which has affected staffing levels across airport operations.

The airport has also advised passengers to arrive at the airport four hours before international departures.

Acting Regional General Manager of Cape Town International Airport, Malcolm Koopman, says the teams are doing everything possible to improve processing times while ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone at the airport.

“We recognise the frustration and inconvenience this has caused, particularly on what is traditionally a busy Friday for domestic travel. The impact has been most significant on domestic departures, especially on security screening points. As of 13:00 today, a total of 60 flight delays had been reported, comprising 44 domestic departures, 11 international departures and 5 arrivals. The average delay was approximately 60 minutes, with no cancellations reported. To stabilise operations, the airport has implemented the following measures: prioritised resources for terminal operations and security screening, freed up apron stands for arriving aircraft, brought in additional personnel, including other airports, and introduced additional measures to improve passenger flow at security screening until further notice,” said Koopman.

Meanwhile, Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says a joint law enforcement operation involving SAPS and City of Cape Town enforcement agencies is underway to tackle the ongoing taxi-related shootings across the city.

“The assessment meeting afforded the joint security management core an opportunity to view live visuals from identified hotspots, transmitted through the city’s Joint Public Safety Operations Centre. The centre transmits visuals from its extensive camera network to facilitate prompt and appropriate operational responses. As part of the commitment made at a media briefing yesterday by the joint security management core, an undertaking was made to tap into each other’s specialist operational resources for maximum impact in dealing with criminality and its manifestations,” said Potelwa.

Photo: @capetownint