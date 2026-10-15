City of Cape Town Responds to Allegations of Excessive Force in Kensington and Factreton

By Odwa Mkentane

The City of Cape Town has responded to allegations of excessive force by its Law Enforcement officers during incidents in the Kensington and Factreton areas in March 2023 and February 2025.

The City says officers were responding to complaints of illegal land invasions despite an existing court order, and that staff members were attacked during both incidents.

It maintains that rubber rounds were discharged in response to these confrontations. The City added that, during the March 2023 incident, officers were allegedly pelted with stones and petrol bombs, while two officers were bitten by a dog. The response comes amid renewed calls from the Factreton Informal Settlement community for justice and accountability over the alleged shootings and injuries.

“Law Enforcement performs its functions independently of political interference. Where force is used, each incident is assessed on its specific facts and circumstances. These matters are investigated by either IPID or the SAPS, and the City has no control over the outcome of the investigation or the prosecution of offences. This falls to the NPA and the investigating authorities. The law permits the use of force that is reasonable and proportionate to ward off an attack or, in terms of Section 49, to effect an arrest. “Besides conducting internal investigations into whether any of the incidents amount to misconduct, the City of Cape Town does not investigate criminal cases. These are independently investigated by the SAPS or IPID, depending on whether Metro Police or Law Enforcement officers were involved,” said Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.

Dyason added that Law Enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve, and said the media briefing by the Factreton Informal Settlement community unfortunately sought to discredit their work.

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