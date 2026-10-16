Madlanga Commission welcomes Carrim’s arrest

The Madlanga Commission has welcomed the arrest of North West businessman Suliman Carrim at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng on Thursday night.

Carrim appeared before the commission in March but missed subsequent hearings, citing medical reasons.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said charges were laid against Carrim after he failed to appear under subpoena on August 14 and repeatedly failed to provide requested information and documents.

Michaels said the commission believes Carrim’s conduct amounted to offences under the Commissions Act 8 of 1947 and the regulations governing its proceedings.

“It is the commission’s view that Mr Carrim’s conduct constituted offences under the Commission’s Act, number 8 of 1947 and the regulations applicable to the commission,” Michaels said.

He adds that the commission hopes the arrest will serve as a warning to witnesses who fail to cooperate with its investigations.

“The commission trusts that Mr Carrim’s arrest will send a strong message to any witness who does not take the commission seriously,” Michaels said.

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