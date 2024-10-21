Salt River, Cape Town  21 October 2024

Lifeline Western Cape champions mental health support during awareness month

As October marks Mental Health Awareness Month, several non-profit organizations (NPOs) are at the forefront of offering critical support to individuals facing emotional and psychological challenges, including LifeLine Western Cape.

With one in six South Africans suffering from anxiety, depression, or substance use disorder, the need for mental health services has only increased due to economic hardships, job losses, and social isolation.

As global attention turns to the importance of mental well-being, LifeLine continues to play a crucial role in raising awareness and offering support.

Speaking on VOC’s Sunday Live show, LifeLine Western Cape representatives Fiona van der Westhuizen and Dijana Mitrović highlighted the organization’s holistic approach to mental health.

In addition to offering direct counseling services, LifeLine provides community workshops and training programs focused on mental health awareness and skills development.

“We offer confidential and non-judgmental counselling services through various channels, such as face-to-face consultations, telephone hotlines, and WhatsApp messaging,” explained Mitrović.

Van der Westhuizen added that the organization is committed to breaking down the stigma around mental health.

“We understand that stigma often prevents people from seeking help. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to provide a safe and supportive environment where anyone can speak freely about their struggles.”

For more information on how you can support LifeLine Western Cape or access their services, visit their website at www.lifelinewc.org.za.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

