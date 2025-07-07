KZN police commissioner alleges Minister of Police involved in corruption

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu is facing mounting pressure following public allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claims the minister has actively obstructed criminal investigations while being influenced by politicians and businessmen.

Mkhwanazi further alleged that the police minister, along with other top officials, has played a role in dismantling key structures within the police service — including the Police Killings Task Team — in what appears to be an effort to shield corrupt individuals in politics and business.

Professor Dumisa Mabunda, a senior lecturer in the Department of Police Practice at the University of South Africa, described Mkhwanazi as a courageous officer. He believes the weekend press conference was the culmination of a prolonged and frustrating process.

“I am sure as a disciplined member of the SAPS he might have tried everything to get things done in the correct way and always faced challenges, so he decided to speak to the public and face the consequences,” stated Mabunda.

Mabunda argued that the allegations — which implicate even the deputy police commissioner — strengthen the case for separating the roles of the police minister and the national commissioner. He believes the current structure allows for confusion and interference.

“I think we are seeing the repeat of the involvement of the minister in police operations, which I hoped would have been sorted because we saw with the previous commissioners and ministers where there were no clear lines on the role of the minister and the role of the commissioner. So we are seeing the blurring of lines reappearing, and the sooner we separate the police ministry from the police commissioner, the better,” said Mabunda.