Kramat Festival Returns Over Easter Weekend at Faure Kramat

By Loushe J Gilbert

The annual Kramat Festival is set to return this Easter weekend, taking place at the historic Faure Kramat. The event honours key figures in the history of Islam—particularly those who arrived in the Cape as political exiles or slaves and are believed to have played a central role in introducing and spreading Islam in Cape Town.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday morning, Shabier Ismail, Chairperson of the Nurul Latief Islamic Association Masjid Committee and Kramat Festival organiser, explained that while the festival has been running for many years, it is not primarily a fundraising initiative. Instead, it serves as a unifying occasion for the community to celebrate Islamic heritage.

“We haven’t had the Kramat Festival in years,” said Ismail. “Interestingly, when we hosted a six-hour event in December, it generated more funds than the traditional three-day Kramat Festival. But this festival isn’t about raising money—it’s about reconnecting with our roots and coming together as a community.”

The festival will take place from Thursday, 18 April to the morning of Monday, 21 April.

