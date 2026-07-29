Relief Efforts Underway After Hout Bay Informal Settlement Fire

The City of Cape Town has confirmed that the fire at the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay has been contained after destroying an estimated 50 to 60 structures.

The blaze broke out at around 6:50am on Wednesday morning, prompting a large-scale response from Fire and Rescue Services.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control by mid-morning.

“At around 10:25 the fire was contained. The initial estimate is that between 50 and 60 structures were destroyed,” Carelse said.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

Meanwhile, humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has activated an emergency response to assist residents who have been displaced by the fire.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Ali Sablay said teams are on the ground working with disaster management officials to assess the needs of affected families.

“Gift of the Givers has activated an immediate humanitarian response, as hundreds of people have been left homeless and in urgent need of assistance. Our teams are conducting assessments in collaboration with disaster management authorities to determine the immediate needs of the affected families,” Sablay said.

“Emergency relief, including food, blankets, clothing, hygiene items and other essential humanitarian aid, will be provided to support those impacted by this tragic incident.”

Sablay also appealed to the public to assist with donations.

Relief items can be dropped off at the Gift of the Givers Collection Point on Parking Level P1 at Cavendish Square Mall, where donations of food, blankets, clothing, hygiene products and other essential items are being accepted for affected families.

Photo: Supplied