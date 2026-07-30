Cabinet Approves Extension of Drivers Licence Validity to 10 Years

Cabinet has approved the extension of the validity period for driving licences for light motor vehicles from five years to ten years.

The change will apply to licence codes A, A1, B and EB, while heavy commercial and public transport vehicle licences will continue to follow the current two- or five-year renewal cycles. Professional driving permits will also remain valid for two years.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the move is aimed at improving efficiency within the licensing system and reducing pressure on motorists and licensing centres.

“The change enhances administrative efficiencies, reduces the frequency of renewals for motorists, and eases service demand pressures within the licensing system. The implementation requires legislative amendments,” Ntshavheni said.

She added that motorists must continue renewing expired driving licence cards until the necessary legislative changes have been finalised and come into effect.

The Department of Transport is expected to oversee the implementation process once the legislative amendments have been completed.

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