Fish Hoek Sand Sculptor at Centre of Arrest Confusion as City Issues Clarification

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Reacting to the recent arrest of Lanele Xaba, better known as John English, Fish Hoek Community Police Forum (CPF) Chairperson Andre Blom says the sand sculpture, Xaba, has been informed to apply for the permit to operate in the area.

The City of Cape Town has denied reports that well-known Fish Hoek sand sculptor Lanele Xaba was arrested while creating his artwork on the beach earlier this month. The clarification follows reports circulating on social media claiming Xaba had been arrested after being approached by law enforcement officers while sculpting on Fish Hoek Beach.

The City further added that they have since ascertained that he was taken into custody by SAPS on 26 June on an unrelated matter as well as on a warrant of arrest.

“He has been informed of what he must do to obtain a permit. He’s just trying to make a living, according to him, which is fine. But you’re going to do that within the rules and regulations like any other trader or hawker or busker or whatever you want to do in the streets of Cape Town or in public space. It is public space. The beach belongs to city of Cape Town and as I said before, they have to maintain it, so they have to level the sand,” said Blom.

Blom has urged people to verify information before posting it online.

It’s interesting the social media trend that’s going on and people also have a one-sided view of looking at things and are not interested in getting the real fact of both sides of the story. Unfortunately, we do live in a world where there are rules and regulations and one cannot just go and do anything that infringes other people’s rights. The city of Cape Town was responsible for beach maintenance because once the beach is not maintained, then the people complain about that as well. So that is unfortunately what has happened with this gentleman building sandcastles.

In response, supporters have rallied behind the artist, with an online petition calling for him to be allowed to continue creating his sand sculptures at Fish Hoek Beach attracting more than 3,000 signatures.

Photo: Pixabay