POPCRU Welcomes Appointment of New Western Cape Police Commissioner

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) in the Western Cape has welcomed the appointment of Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi as the province’s new Police Commissioner.

Dyantyi, who was announced as the new commissioner on Wednesday, is expected to officially assume office this weekend. He succeeds Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, who retired at the end of last month after serving five years in the position.

POPCRU Provincial Secretary Mluleki Mbele said the union expects Dyantyi to prioritise tackling gun violence and gender-based violence while rebuilding public confidence in the South African Police Service.

“The Western Cape faces serious policing challenges that require decisive, accountable and consultative leadership. His immediate task must be to rebuild the morale of members who continue to work under difficult conditions, including staff shortages, inadequate resources, excessive workloads and increasing exposure to violent crime,” Mbele said.

He added that restoring trust between the police and communities, particularly those on the Cape Flats, should be among the new commissioner’s key priorities.

“The new Provincial Commissioner must also prioritise the restoration of public confidence, particularly in communities across the Cape Flats,” Mbele said.

VOC News

Photo: Supplied/SAPS