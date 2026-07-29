Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi appointed as new Western Cape Police Commissioner

Lieutenant General Sizakhele William Dyantyi has been appointed as the new Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape.

The announcement was made by Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, who said the appointment followed a “rigorous, transparent and consultative process” aimed at finding a leader capable of responding to the province’s complex crime challenges.

Dyantyi takes over at a time when the Western Cape continues to battle gang violence, organised crime, extortion, illegal firearms and drug-related offences.

Dimpane said the new commissioner brings more than three decades of policing experience and has served in various leadership roles, including as Station Commander, District Commissioner and Provincial Head of Crime Prevention.

“Today, we entrust the baton of policing in this province to a leader whose career reflects operational excellence, institutional knowledge, academic achievement and unwavering commitment to public service,” Dimpane said.

Dyantyi holds several qualifications, including a Master’s Degree, Honours Degree, Bachelor of Technology Degree and National Diploma in Policing. He began his policing career in 1994 as a Student Constable at Elliot Police Station.

He will officially assume office on 1 August 2026, taking responsibility for six policing districts and 152 police stations across the province.

Dimpane said Dyantyi’s focus must be on strengthening public trust, improving operational effectiveness and leading efforts to create safer communities.

Photo: Supplied/ SAPS