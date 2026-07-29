Western Cape Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Public Transport Operators

The Western Cape Mobility Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal public transport operators as part of efforts to improve commuter safety and protect law-abiding operators.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said the department has cancelled 118 unused operating licences this year and launched 111 investigations into illegal operations and licence violations.

The enforcement drive follows a recent Western Cape High Court ruling confirming that operators and individuals may not interfere with public transport services, intimidate other operators or violate the conditions of their operating licences on specified Somerset West routes.

The court warned that those who disregard the law will face serious consequences.

Sileku said enforcement efforts are focused on hotspot areas, including Atlantis and Somerset West, where CCTV footage is being used to identify offenders and support investigations.

“Every commuter deserves to feel safe when using public transport, and every operator who follows the law deserves a fair chance to earn a living. That is why we are taking action against illegal operators and anyone who misuses operating licences,” Sileku said.

“By enforcing the law, we are making public transport safer, supporting compliant operators and strengthening confidence in the transport system.”

The department said the ongoing campaign forms part of broader efforts to improve road safety, enforce compliance with public transport regulations and create a fair operating environment for licensed operators across the province.

Photo: Supplied