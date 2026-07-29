SANParks Restores Boulders Penguin Habitat

SANParks has planted 1,000 dune spinach shrubs at the Boulders African Penguin Colony in Cape Town as part of ongoing efforts to restore and protect the colony’s natural habitat.

According to SANParks spokesperson JP Louw, the seeds were collected from the Boulders area, germinated at the Cape of Good Hope nursery, and then replanted at the colony. Dune spinach is an indigenous coastal plant naturally found along South Africa’s shoreline and plays an important role in maintaining healthy coastal ecosystems.

Louw said the rehabilitation project is designed to strengthen the habitat that supports the endangered African penguin population.

“The planting project is aimed at restoring and stabilizing the colony’s natural habitat,” he said.

He explained that the shrubs help bind and stabilise sand dunes, reducing erosion while creating favourable conditions for the growth of other indigenous vegetation.

“The shrubs help bind and strengthen sand dunes, reducing erosion and creating favourable conditions for the growth of other indigenous plant species,” Louw said.

He added that restoring indigenous vegetation contributes to a healthier and more resilient coastal environment that benefits not only African penguins but also other wildlife that depend on the ecosystem.

The initiative forms part of SANParks’ broader conservation efforts to improve habitat quality and support the long-term survival of one of South Africa’s most iconic and threatened seabird species.

VOC News

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