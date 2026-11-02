Khayelitsha community calls for lasting solution to taxi violence ahead of elections

The Khayelitsha Development Forum has called for a lasting solution to taxi violence as residents continue to face uncertainty over public transport ahead of Wednesday’s local government elections.

The call comes amid tensions between the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) and the Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association (CODETA), which have disrupted transport services and left residents fearful.

Forum chairperson Mawande Jara said the community was relieved that no incidents of violence had been reported over the past three days. However, he warned that residents remained concerned about further attacks.

Jara said the violence had disrupted daily activities, with some commuters unable to get to work and learners struggling to access transport.

“People on the ground are very scared. They are fearful for their lives and are not even sure whether to use any form of transport,” he said.

He warned that renewed violence could prevent residents from reaching voting stations on Wednesday, affecting their right to participate in the elections.

Jara called on government to address long-standing disputes over taxi routes and ensure that associations are held accountable for violence. He also urged communities to take part in finding solutions.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Government and the City of Cape Town say CATA and CODETA have agreed to participate in discussions led by independent facilitators. SANTACO will observe the process.

Both associations have committed to ending the violence. The parties are expected to meet again with the provincial government on 10 November.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku said the commitments were a step in the right direction, but stressed that the violence must stop.

“Residents must be able to use public transport without fearing for their lives,” he said.

Photo: Supplied/ Western Cape Mobility Department