Israeli army reports killing 26 Palestinians during offensive on occupied West Bank

The Israeli army announced Saturday that its ongoing offensive in the northern occupied West Bank has resulted in the deaths of 26 Palestinians, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the army said its forces killed 26 Palestinians and arrested about 30 others since the start of its offensive in several cities of the territory.

The Israeli army continues its military offensive in the city of Jenin and its refugee camp for the fourth consecutive day, causing significant damage amid clashes that have lasted throughout the night, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Palestine TV broadcast videos showing the destruction in the city and its camp, including extensive damage in an eastern neighborhood where attacks targeted shops, infrastructure, and the Khalid ibn al-Walid Mosque.

The television channel reported that the clashes expanded to the town of Kafr Dan west of Jenin, where the army besieged a house amid armed confrontations.

The Israeli army launched a large-scale operation in the northern West Bank cities of Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas early Wednesday, described as the “largest” since 2002.

On Friday, the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that the death toll in the northern West Bank since early Wednesday has risen to 20.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid a brutal Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 40,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7 last year.

At least 674 Palestinians have been killed, nearly 5,400 others injured, and over 10,300 arrested in the occupied territory, according to Palestinian figures.

In a landmark opinion on July 19, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land unlawful and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Source: Middle East Monitor

Photo: [Issam Rimawi – Anadolu Agency]