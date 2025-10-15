Israel kills at least 9 Palestinians in Gaza despite the ongoing ceasefire

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza continues to hold, even as Israel has violated the truce multiple times. At least nine Palestinians were killed recently, and the Israeli military has warned Gaza residents to stay away from areas still under its control.

In addition, Israel has failed to open the critical Rafah crossing as required by the ceasefire agreement and has notified the UN that it will reduce humanitarian aid into Gaza by half, allowing only 300 trucks daily.

Ismail Moolla, member of the Palestine Solidarity Alliance, told VOC News that these actions deepen skepticism about the durability of the ceasefire:

“As activists, we see this as a tragedy unfolding over 72 to 75 years. The fundamental issues, the Palestinians’ right to self-determination, access, and existence, remain unaddressed. This ceasefire is only a stopgap measure. Israel needed to ease international pressure as its global support wanes and companies withdraw.”

Listen to the full interview below:

Photo: @QudsNen/X