International Overdose Awareness Day Highlights Ongoing Substance Abuse Crisis

As the world marks International Overdose Awareness Day, the Department of Social Development is highlighting the continued impact of substance-related harm on individuals, families and communities.

This year’s theme, “25 Years On. Still Needed,” serves as a reminder of the ongoing need for awareness, prevention and support for people affected by substance abuse.

Department spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said addressing substance-related harm requires sustained prevention, early intervention and access to appropriate support services. She stated that government is particularly focusing its interventions on young people, who can be vulnerable to substance use and its associated risks.

Godlwana encouraged young people to become involved in positive prevention initiatives and support their peers.

“Young people are encouraged to participate in positive prevention initiatives and to support their peers,” said Godlwana.

She said government and its partners will continue strengthening coordinated interventions that address both substance use and the wider social and economic conditions that can increase vulnerability.

Godlwana stressed that tackling substance abuse and preventing overdoses requires a collective effort involving government, communities, families and other stakeholders.

VOC News

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