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Indonesian Independence Day Celebrated in Cape Town, Highlighting Historic South Africa Ties

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Indonesian Consulate celebrated Indonesian Independence Day earlier today, marking the archipelago’s 81st anniversary of independence from colonial rule. The consulate hosted members of the Indonesian community in South Africa, as well as other esteemed guests. The gathering featured a vibrant display of Indonesian culture, with the country’s cuisine and heritage on full display.

Speaking to VOC News, His Excellency Mr Tudiono highlighted the historic ties between South Africa and Indonesia, which extend beyond diplomatic relations to include a long history of Indonesian presence in the region. The Southeast Asian nation is particularly noted for its influence on the spread of Islam in the Cape through figures such as Sheikh Yusuf of Makassar and Tuan Guru.

According to Tudiono, the ties between Indonesia and South Africa are set to be strengthened through several events taking place in the coming months. These include the fourth Indonesian Folk Market, which will be held on 15 November on Rosmead Avenue; an Indonesian Film Festival at the Bo-Kaap Cultural Centre and the Labia Theatre; and a planned Indonesian Cultural Hub, which could potentially break ground later this year.

Tudiono also acknowledged the Voice of the Cape’s upcoming Wonderful Indonesia Tour, expressing his appreciation for those travelling to the country and encouraging visitors to experience the diverse cultures of the Indonesian archipelago. Indonesia is home to more than 600 distinct local languages, 1,300 ethnic groups and approximately 17,500 islands, with remarkable indigenous cultures that stretch back centuries.

Photo: VOCfm/Supplied

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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