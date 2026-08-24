IEC urges Western Cape voters to prepare for November local government elections

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is urging voters in the Western Cape to familiarise themselves with key election deadlines and special voting arrangements ahead of the 4 November 2026 Local Government Elections.

Speaking to VOC News, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse says the commission is currently finalising the voters’ roll after the recent objection period.

Political parties have until 5pm on Friday to submit their candidate nominations, with the final number of parties contesting the province expected to become clearer once the process closes.

“There are over 640 parties registered across the country, but not everyone is going to contest,” Hendrickse says.

He says voters who cannot vote on the main election day will also have an opportunity to apply for an early vote at their voting station. Applications open on 21 September, with no reason required.

A separate home-visit option is available to voters who are physically disabled, infirm or pregnant and unable to reach a voting station.

Hendrickse cautions voters against submitting false information, saying fraudulent applications could result in criminal charges.

The IEC will also work with Home Affairs on Election Day to assist voters who have lost their identity documents or need temporary identity certificates.

Hendrickse is encouraging Western Cape residents to make use of their right to vote.

“The only way that government can reflect the will of the people is if you vote,” he says.

Photo: VOCfm