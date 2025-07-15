IEC reports on 2024 elections, highlights major milestones and challenges

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that nearly 90 million ballots were printed and distributed to more than 23,000 voting stations within a month for the 2024 elections. IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo briefed Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, noting that over 200,000 staff members were deployed to support the electoral process.

Key achievements highlighted include real-time results reporting, effective communication campaigns, anti-disinformation initiatives, and enhanced accessibility for visually impaired voters.

Mamabolo acknowledged, however, that the scale of the operation presented some logistical and human resource challenges.

“There were no incidents of double voting, but of course, there is rarely a perfect election. With a programme of this magnitude, some discrepancies are inevitable—whether in human or logistical terms,” he explained.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm