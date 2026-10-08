IEC Reminds Voters to Apply for Special Votes

With the 4 November local government elections approaching, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is reminding registered voters who will be unable to vote on election day to apply for a special vote.

The deadline for applications is 17h00 on Monday, 12 October, with special voting scheduled for 2 and 3 November.

There are two categories of special votes. The first allows any registered voter to cast their ballot early at their voting station on 2 or 3 November.

The second is for voters who cannot travel to their voting station because of a physical infirmity or disability. In these cases, the IEC can conduct a home visit, provided the residence is within the voting district where the person is registered.

Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse says the process is straightforward, with voters able to apply online or via SMS for an early special vote.

“Any person can apply. There’s no category of what type of work you’re doing or the reason or whatever, and it’s a very straightforward process to do so.”

Hendrickse has also warned voters not to falsely claim a physical infirmity or disability to qualify for a home visit, saying this could constitute a criminal offence.

He is urging eligible voters to submit their applications before the 12 October deadline.

Listen to the full interview with Michael Hendrickse below.

<a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

Photo: VOCfm