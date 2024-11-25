ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders stir global debate

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas military commander Mohammed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri.

The leaders face war crimes charges, sparking global tension and debate.

The warrants obligate ICC member states to comply with the court’s mandate by arresting the individuals if they enter their territories. This development has caused unease among Western nations, many of which are signatories to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Dr. Atilla Kisla, Southern African Litigation Council International Lead said that the warrants are a significant and meaningful step in for international crimes.

“Any state that is a member of the ICC, once the court makes a request to arrest and surrender these individuals, will be under an obligation to abide by the request and arrest the individuals,” said Dr. Kisla.

“The U.S. has called the arrest warrants outrageous, but we have also seen member states of the ICC express support for enforcing the warrants. On the other hand, there are member states, such as the UK and Germany, that have not shown full support.”

Listen to the full interview with Dr. Atilla Kisla below:

VOC News

Photo: QudsNen/X