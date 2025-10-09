More VOCFM News

Huguenot Tunnel Reopens After Bus Fire, Safety Measures Remain

The Huguenot Tunnel and Toll Plaza have reopened to traffic in time for the end of the school holidays and the return of holidaymakers. The tunnel was closed last Friday after a bus caught fire, prompting critical repairs and extensive safety inspections by the South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) and a professional engineering team.

Western Cape Mobility Department spokesperson Antoinette Fennie confirmed the reopening but noted that permanent repair work will continue over the coming months. “Please take note of the following temporary safety measures. Restricted lane widths are not bound between blocks 418 and 429 due to barriers and scaffolding. Speed limits at 60 km/h through most of the tunnel reduce to 40 km/h between PCC 7 and PCC 8,” Fennie said.

Work on the Du Toitskloof Pass continues in both directions to ensure safety and infrastructure integrity. Fennie added that most of the repair work will be carried out at night to minimise disruption to motorists.

Drivers are urged to remain cautious and adhere to all temporary restrictions while travelling through the tunnel. SANRAL has emphasised that these measures are in place to protect commuters and allow repairs to progress safely, ensuring the tunnel remains fully operational for the busy holiday period.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

