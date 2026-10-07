High Fuel Prices Put Western Cape Learner Transport Operators Under Pressure

By Odwa Mkentane

Following an urgent meeting with the South African National Small Bus Operators Council (SANSBOC), Western Cape MEC for Education Jaco Londt says the current economic climate, coupled with high fuel prices, makes it nearly impossible for transport operators to maintain a sustainable business model while being bound by contractual tariffs.

This comes after the council held a meeting with the provincial education department on Tuesday evening, following concerns that thousands of learners, including matric learners preparing for their final exams, could be left stranded on Tuesday morning.

A standoff between scholar transport operators and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) erupted over soaring diesel costs. The council suspended learner transport services after saying the department had failed to provide a meaningful response by its Monday night deadline.

Western Cape MEC for Education Jaco Londt says they trust that SANSBOC-WC operators will honour their commitment to resume services, after receiving reports that 21,934 learners across different parts of the Western Cape were affected by the suspension of learner transport services on the first day of the fourth school term.

“I held a constructive engagement with the leadership of the South African National Small Bus Operators Council (SANSBOC) Western Cape on 6 October 2026 to discuss learner transport issues. Following a meeting with their members thereafter, they have agreed to resume learner transport operations tomorrow, 7 October 2026. This provides the WCED with the opportunity to continue with its internal processes relating to this matter.

“Our learners are our number one priority, and we are committed to ensuring there are no further disruptions to schooling. We had an honest and frank discussion about the severe financial pressures facing the sector,” said Londt.

According to a media statement posted on Facebook, SANSBOC-WC confirmed that a delegation met with the MEC and raised serious concerns affecting learner transport contractors, particularly the significant increase in diesel costs and the urgent need for diesel relief to ensure the sustainability of learner transport services.

“We are encouraged by the positive engagement with the MEC and the willingness to continue working with the sector to address these concerns. The MEC has undertaken to take the feedback and concerns raised by contractors forward, while recognising that certain administrative and budgetary processes cannot be directly interfered with.

“The Western Cape Education Department will also hold an important and decisive committee meeting tomorrow, 7 October 2026, specifically to consider the matter of diesel relief for learner transport contractors.

“SANSBOC-WC will continue to engage through the appropriate channels and will provide further feedback as developments unfold,” the statement reads.

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