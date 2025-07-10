Health Minister Unveils R750 Million Boost to Rescue HIV and TB Programmes

South Africa continues to feel the impact of funding cuts for HIV and TB programmes made during the Trump administration. However, some relief was announced on Wednesday, as Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed that Treasury has released R750 million to help bridge the funding gap.

Motsoaledi tabled a R64.8-billion budget, which includes plans to improve public hospitals, address disease burdens, and invest in long-term infrastructure across the country. The efforts come as South Africa prepares for the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and grapples with healthcare backlogs that have worsened due to corruption and population growth.

Motsoaledi explained that while NHI is a key focus, it is only one part of a broader effort to strengthen the healthcare system.

“NHI is a method of financing health, but there are still other building blocks of a healthcare system, as defined by the World Health Organization,” Motsoaledi added.

Motsoaledi further outlined six key components:

“The first is leadership and governance, the second is availability of medical essentials and infrastructure, the third is the health workforce, the fourth is health financing, which we aim to solve via NHI. The fifth is healthcare information systems, and lastly, healthcare delivery packages.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay