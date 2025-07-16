Hamas: “We strongly condemn the Zionist aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic”

“We strongly condemn the Zionist aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic, which has resulted in the killing of dozens of army soldiers, security forces, and innocent civilians.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. This statement comes as Israeli occupation forces escalate their aggression against Syria.

Hamas described the aggression as a blatant violation of international law, reflecting ongoing Israeli arrogance and attempts to impose dominance over the peoples and nations in the region. They called for a unified response to confront this situation.

“We express our full solidarity with our brothers in Syria and urge all Arab and Islamic countries, as well as all free individuals globally, to unite and collaborate in resisting this ongoing Israeli aggression. We must thwart the plans of the terrorist occupation that aim to undermine the will, freedom, and independence of the countries and peoples in our region,” the resistance reiterated.

Photo: QudsNen/X