Salt River, Cape Town  4 September 2024

Hamas: “He breathes lies, lies to his audience, and lies to the American administration”

By Kouthar Sambo

“Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu’s most recent statements and speeches represent a desperate attempt to showcase an illusionary victory that he did not succeed in selling to his audience, eleven months after his Nazi war against our people in the Gaza Strip. He and his criminal warlords did not achieve any of their goals other than committing massacres and genocide.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas who deemed Netanyahu a “war criminal.”

“He breathes lies, lies to his audience, and lies to the American administration, and his statements this evening are full of lies that no longer fool anyone,” remarked Hamas.

The statement comes as talks around prisoner swops unfold, leading to the resistance also releasing a video depicting an Israeli prisoner appealing for cooperation from Netanyahu so he can return home.

“All prisoners held by the resistance can return to their families immediately. The one who is delaying their return and the one responsible for their lives is Netanyahu. Every delay in his approval and commitment to what was reached on July 2 means putting the lives of more prisoners at risk.”

“Netanyahu bears responsibility for the lives and safety of the prisoners held by the resistance, and despite the movement’s concern for their safety and good treatment, he continues to insist on killing them and ignoring their conditions,” Hamas adamantly stressed.

Photo: @QudsNen/X [Illustrative]

