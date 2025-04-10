Half of SA Teachers Eye Exit Amid Rising Burnout – Stellenbosch Study

A new study by Stellenbosch University has revealed alarming levels of stress and burnout among South African teachers, with half of the 1,500 surveyed educators indicating they plan to leave the profession within the next decade.

The research, which focused on teacher preferences and job satisfaction, identifies excessive workloads, administrative burdens, and limited mental health support as major contributors to dissatisfaction in the education sector.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Senior Researcher Dr. Heleen Hofmeyr said teachers are increasingly being stretched beyond their traditional roles.

“Education planners often assume that children arrive at school ready to learn—well-fed and emotionally regulated—but the reality is very different. Many children face serious social challenges that affect their learning, and teachers are on the frontline of managing these issues,” she explained.

“They are rarely just teachers. They become counsellors, social workers, even caregivers—and they’re not trained or supported for these additional roles. It’s overwhelming.”

Hofmeyr also pointed to growing administrative demands as a compounding factor.

“There are so many new administrative tasks built into the curriculum. These may come from well-meaning policies, but teachers simply don’t have the time or capacity to manage them,” she said.

The report calls for urgent interventions, including:

Enhanced mental health support services

A reduction in administrative burdens

Incentives for teachers working in rural areas

Researchers warn that without immediate action, South Africa risks losing experienced educators at a time when their role is more critical than ever.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels