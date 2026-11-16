Residents of Gugulethu have called on the City of Cape Town to halt plans to relocate members of the Singabalapha community to the Masonwabe area, citing concerns over land ownership, housing priorities and a lack of consultation.

The concerns were raised during a community picket on Monday, with residents arguing that the land earmarked for the relocation should first be used to provide housing for people who were moved to the Masonwabe Temporary Relocation Area (TRA) in 2012.

Community representative Nombeko Ruby Leputing says a 2012 court judgment stated that residents of the TRA should receive first preference for low-cost housing when development on the land begins.

“We are saying to the City of Cape Town, you can’t bring another community to another community without engaging properly with the receiving community,” Leputing said.

She says residents are also opposed to the proposed alternative temporary structures, arguing that people should be moved from temporary accommodation into permanent housing instead.

Leputing raised concerns about existing challenges in Gugulethu, including crime, sewage and drainage problems, and warned that the relocation could affect property values.

She says residents want the City’s Human Settlements Department to engage with them and provide a clear housing plan.

Leputing says the City has indicated it will not withdraw its court order. Residents are now awaiting a court judgment on 26 November, while the City says it is looking into the details of the matter and will respond in due course.

Photo: Facebook/ Singabalapha