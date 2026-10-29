Government Urges Water Restrictions as El Niño Raises Drought Concerns

Government has warned that South Africa’s preparedness for anticipated El Niño conditions will depend on effective water management, early planning and the conservation of available resources.

The South African Weather Service expects the weather pattern to influence the upcoming summer season, increasing the risk of above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall.

Government spokesperson David Jacobs said the Department of Water and Sanitation was adopting a risk-based approach to assess and manage potential impacts on water resources and services.

“It is commendable that government, through the Department of Water and Sanitation, is adopting a risk-based approach to identify, assess and manage the potential impacts of the anticipated El Niño conditions,” said Jacobs.

Preparations include engagements with key stakeholders, including the agricultural sector, water boards, catchment management agencies and the National Disaster Management Centre.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government is urging municipalities to introduce water restrictions ahead of summer as dam levels decline and hotter, drier conditions are expected.

Municipalities have been advised to implement Level 1 restrictions by November 15, followed by Level 2 restrictions from December 1 in areas facing a higher risk of water shortages.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said early intervention is necessary to prevent a wider water crisis.

Residents and businesses are also being urged to use water sparingly and repair leaking pipes and taps.

Government said securing reliable water supplies cannot be the responsibility of authorities alone, stressing that cooperation between municipalities, businesses and residents will be essential to managing the potential impacts of drought.

VOC News

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