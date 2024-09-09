Salt River, Cape Town  10 September 2024

German measles is on the rise in several provinces

By Kouthar Sambo

Rubella, commonly known as “German measles” is on the rise as several provinces are experiencing a surge in the virus. This comes as health officials are urging parents and caregivers to ensure that their children’s routine immunisations are up to date.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, the Manager of the Expanded Program of Immunization of the National Health Department, Ms Elizabeth Maseti, said there were fewer cases during the period of Covid since people were not interacting.

“There is an increase in the disease because people are moving freely. What is important to note about the rubella infection is that if a pregnant woman contracts the rubella virus, there is a higher risk of a birth defect in the unborn child,” detailed Maseti.

*Feel free to take a listen furher as she unpacks the latest on the spread of German measles.

Photo: Pixabay

