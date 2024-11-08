More VOCFM News

Experts highlight need for adequate support to manage learner anxiety in online schooling

As online learning continues to grow in popularity, experts are highlighting the unique challenges it brings, including an increase in anxiety levels among learners.

Addressing this on VOC Breakfast, Colin Northmore, Principal of Evolve Online School, stressed the importance of support systems within online schools to help students cope and succeed.

“Online schooling generally is a variation on the homeschooling theme, so many of the anxieties that arise are commonly found in the homeschooling context because of the isolation of children,” he explained.

Despite these challenges, Northmore said that online schooling can be particularly beneficial for certain learners.

“We find that children with performance anxiety, those who have faced social bullying, or who struggle to fit into traditional school environments tend to flourish with online schooling,” he said.

“As long as the right measures are in place, I believe most children can succeed in online school.”

“Schools have a major role to play in helping and supporting parents to learn the skills they need in this context. Parents are a big factor when it comes to supporting their children, but it’s crucial that they receive guidance, especially for those new to online schooling,” he added.

For the full interview with Colin Northmore on managing anxiety in online schooling, listen below:

