Expert warns voter apathy could shape South Africa’s upcoming local government elections

As South Africa prepares for the final voter registration weekend ahead of the November local government elections, political analyst Professor Lisa Thompson says declining voter turnout reflects growing public disillusionment with local government rather than a weakening democracy.

Speaking to VOC News, Thompson, from the University of the Western Cape’s Department of Political Studies, said lower participation is a trend seen in many established democracies.

“We must remind ourselves that this is a sign of us becoming a mature democracy,” she said, noting that voter turnout in South Africa’s last local government elections fell to about 48%, compared with around 34% in England’s 2025 local elections.

Thompson said many voters, particularly those in poorer communities, have lost confidence that voting will lead to meaningful improvements in their daily lives.

“People are becoming disillusioned and untrusting that participation will make a real difference on the ground,” she explained.

While service delivery failures and corruption have contributed to declining trust, Thompson argued that municipalities are sometimes unfairly blamed for problems that originate at provincial or national government level.

She also rejected the idea that voting for smaller political parties is a wasted vote, saying they play an important role in broadening political representation and highlighting community-specific issues.

Looking ahead to November, Thompson believes young and first-time voters could have a significant influence on the outcome if they participate. She said younger South Africans are increasingly focused on practical issues such as employment opportunities, reliable service delivery and accountable governance rather than historical political narratives.

“I think young people want to see things work,” she said. “If they feel their concerns are being heard, they will be more likely to participate in shaping the country’s future through the ballot box.”

Photo: VOCfm