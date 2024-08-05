Exciting changes for VOC Programming coming this September!

By Ragheema Mclean

Big things are happening at the Voice of the Cape (VOC) radio this September as the station gears up to refresh some of its on-air programming!

With the arrival of its birthday month and the vibrant energy of spring, VOC programming Manager Rashieda Davids announced an exciting lineup of changes designed to revitalize the schedule.

“It won’t be aggressive changes from the onset; instead, changes will filter through as we challenge ourselves and our producers, ultimately benefiting our listeners,” she explained.

Starting September 2nd, listeners will notice fresh names and sound changes across various shows, bringing a new vibe to the airwaves. Each weekday evening from 18h00 to 21h00 will feature a new theme, providing a curated listening experience.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming:

On Mondays, the Legal Hour program with Igshaan Higgins will see changes with a new addition focusing on Shariah law, providing a richer perspective on legal matters that resonate with the community.

The new Tuesday Money Matters show with entrepreneur and life coach Imtiyaaz Hendricks, airing from 18:00 to 20:00, will offer practical advice on managing finances, making informed decisions, and understanding taxes.

Wellness Wednesdays with veteran presenter Aeysha Latoe will focus on the mind, body, and soul, providing insights for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

Thursdays will stick to the regular programming with the infamous Q&A with Muhammad Zain Majiet and Sheikh Abduragmaan Alexander, bringing insightful discussions and answers to pressing questions.

Fridays will introduce a new show called The Weekend Warm Up hosted by Junaid Benjamin, featuring a special Editors Forum segment with VOC News Editor Aneeqa Duplessis giving a roundup of the news week.

“The show will kickstart the weekend with a focus on the importance of social gatherings and being part of social groups, offering listeners a fresh perspective on community connections,” said VOC presenter Quanita Kamaar.

Meanwhile, fan-favourite shows will also see some shifts. Riedewaan Ahmed will return to Education Indaba on Sundays, while Faithful Families with Sheikh Samih Jad will move to Saturdays from 15:00 to 17:00.

“We will also be introducing a new show called the Girl Power Hour on Saturday afternoons with Gakeemah Solomons at 17:00 and ‘Real Talk’ will move from Fridays to Saturdays from 19:00-21:00 with Ali Kathree and Ameer Adams.

Davids said the schedule will undergo a bit of reshuffling to keep the best programs while introducing some exciting new elements.

“Stay tuned and let us know what you think, Insha Allah! [If Allah wills]” Davids encouraged.

So, don’t miss out—mark your calendars for September 2nd and get ready to experience VOC’s exciting new changes!

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm