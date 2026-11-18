By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Environmental Monitoring and Social Forum (EMSF) has criticised the City of Cape Town’s decision to relocate 44 baboons from Simon’s Town to a permanent enclosure at Kogelfontein, disputing the City’s assertion that the animals are now safe and settling into their new environment.

While the City maintains that the relocation was necessary after other alternatives were deemed unsustainable, EMSF argues that the move amounts to permanent captivity rather than conservation.

Project leader for the human and animal rights NGO, the EMS Foundation, Megan Carr, says a 2.31-hectare enclosure is significantly smaller than the troop’s former 683-hectare home range and warns that the decision could set a dangerous precedent for other baboon troops across the Cape Peninsula.

“The City claims all other options were investigated and deemed unsustainable, including a privately funded fencing proposal. Again, this deserves considerably more scrutiny than a dismissive sentence in a press release. What independent assessments established that non-lethal coexistence measures could not work? What alternatives were tested, for how long, against which measurable outcomes? Were property owners required to secure attractants? Were proposed landscape interventions subjected to transparent, independent evaluation?” said Carr.

Carr added that the city’s obligation was not simply to identify a solution convenient to administrators; it was to demonstrate why permanently depriving wild animals of liberty was necessary and proportionate.

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